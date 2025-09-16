Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as low as C$2.03. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 141 shares traded.

Western Energy Services Trading Down 0.5%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.88.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp operates as an oilfield service industry in Canada and the United States of America. The company functions its drilling services through two segments namely, Contract drilling and Production services. Its contract drilling segment is involved in drilling rigs with ancillary equipment as well as provides such services to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

