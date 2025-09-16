Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,549.92 ($34.69) and traded as low as GBX 2,448.13 ($33.30). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($34.01), with a volume of 16,051 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,549.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,647.35. The company has a market capitalization of £126.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,637.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

