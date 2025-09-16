Aon plc $AON Shares Sold by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in AON by 19.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in AON by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $2,464,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in AON by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 56,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 23.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 744,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,019,000 after acquiring an additional 140,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Shares of AON opened at $363.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $323.73 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.10 and its 200-day moving average is $367.78.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

