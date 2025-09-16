Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.93 and its 200-day moving average is $140.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

