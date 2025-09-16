NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 302.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $104.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

