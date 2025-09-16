First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $136.74.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

