Apella Capital LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 116,141 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 178,142 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,508,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after buying an additional 322,142 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

