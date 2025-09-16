NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 2,238 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $216.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average is $199.61. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

