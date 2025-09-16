NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust $BOE

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,710,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 395,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 120.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 187,409 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.