Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,377,000 after purchasing an additional 221,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $403.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.53. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.