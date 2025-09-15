Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT) Short Interest Down 35.6% in August

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SAMT opened at $36.08 on Monday. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $199.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Free Report) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,912 shares during the period. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 24.77% of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF worth $45,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (SAMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks that seeks to outperform the broader market by providing exposure to multiple macro-thematic market trends. SAMT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

