Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Polaris worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Polaris by 114.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 4.1%

PII stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.Polaris’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

