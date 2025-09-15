Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,400 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $8.91 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,784,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

