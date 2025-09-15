Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in CarMax by 118.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

CarMax Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:KMX opened at $59.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%.The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

