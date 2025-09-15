First International Bank & Trust Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

First International Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 3.9% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $105.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

