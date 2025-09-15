Peirce Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,318,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,121,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,891,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

