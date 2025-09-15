Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.63.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $437.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.