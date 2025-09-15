Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SRE opened at $83.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

