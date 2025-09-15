Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $245.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

