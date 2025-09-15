Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 104,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 26,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $279.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

