Workday, Inc. $WDAY Stock Position Decreased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,679,111.17. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $72,906,654 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $223.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

