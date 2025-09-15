Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $454,000 Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veralto by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Veralto by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Veralto by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Veralto by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $109.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Veralto

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.