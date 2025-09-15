Kopion Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,597 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for approximately 4.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hexcel worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 320.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 71.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 413.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $59,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,283 shares in the company, valued at $278,395. This trade represents a 17.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,528.88. The trade was a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.97 on Monday. Hexcel Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The company had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

