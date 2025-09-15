Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 29.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $253.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.59 and a 200-day moving average of $256.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

