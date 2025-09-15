21 West Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

21 West Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of 21 West Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 165,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

