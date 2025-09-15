Livelsberger Financial Advisory Acquires New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $423.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.03 and a 200-day moving average of $372.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

