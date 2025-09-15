727,954 Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September $ISEP Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 727,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,505,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 26.23% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $29,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 15.6% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.9% in the first quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISEP opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

