O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,485.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,833.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 83,112 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,271.7% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.3%

ORLY stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

