Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.30% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $65,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,013,000 after purchasing an additional 274,777 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,753,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,806,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,119,000 after acquiring an additional 413,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 329,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,373,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,536,000 after acquiring an additional 163,892 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $119.20 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $115.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

