S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 5,985 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.13.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $271.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

