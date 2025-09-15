Amanah Holdings Trust Purchases New Position in CVR Energy Inc. $CVI

Amanah Holdings Trust purchased a new stake in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 670,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,996,000. CVR Energy accounts for approximately 4.5% of Amanah Holdings Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 111,114 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,778 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 750,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 269,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,101 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $22.25.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVI opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. CVR Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVR Energy

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.