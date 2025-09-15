Red Spruce Capital LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cintas by 646.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $202.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

