Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 21,637 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,696,000 after buying an additional 2,469,718 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 146.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,346,000 after buying an additional 1,249,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,212,000 after buying an additional 1,065,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,155.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 984,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

