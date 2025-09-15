GK Wealth Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $1,436,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,227.34. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,337,342.74. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,722 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,015. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $192.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $199.99.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

