Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $490,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $200,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $6,166,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 342,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.60 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.28. The firm has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

