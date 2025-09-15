NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NiSource by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 101,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NiSource, Inc has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

