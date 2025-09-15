Red Spruce Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,409 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.