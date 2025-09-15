Mirabaud & Cie SA Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Mirabaud & Cie SA boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 130.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.0% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $196.29 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

