Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.