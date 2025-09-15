Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 1,443 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 263,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,870,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,434,000 after acquiring an additional 255,592 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 713.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 126,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 110,791 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.75 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

