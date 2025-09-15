Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 29 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in United Rentals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,519,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,017,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of URI stock opened at $938.61 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $980.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $886.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $739.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.86.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

