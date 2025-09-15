Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in August

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 111,700 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VHIBF opened at C$8.01 on Monday. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$5.97 and a 52-week high of C$10.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.97.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VHIBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.