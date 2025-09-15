RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF $XSLV

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 185.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

