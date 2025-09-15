Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 113,615 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,248,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,538,000 after acquiring an additional 975,106 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,813,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,857,000 after buying an additional 242,881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,629,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after buying an additional 36,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,312,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,139,000 after acquiring an additional 48,964 shares during the period.

TFLO stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

