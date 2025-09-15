Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 142,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $190.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.71 and a 200-day moving average of $177.84. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

