Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,853 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,206,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $209.66 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $211.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.