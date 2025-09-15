Chevron Corporation $CVX Position Increased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.67 and its 200-day moving average is $148.79. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.