GK Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,609.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,717,000 after buying an additional 4,502,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

