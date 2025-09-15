Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 39,783 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.0% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,079,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,177,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $71.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

