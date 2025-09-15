Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) CAO Acquires $12,442.50 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Vorakoun purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $12,442.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,731.81. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.74.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -132.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jones Trading cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

